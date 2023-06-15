News you can trust since 1858
Family fun day to celebrate Mirfield school’s 50th birthday

A Mirfield school is gearing up for a special family fun day to celebrate its 50th birthday this weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Crowlees CE (C) Junior and Infants School will be holding the celebratory event on its Springfield Park grounds this Saturday, June 17, from 11am until 3pm.

The day includes entertainment, music, games, a raffle and some food stalls.

The school’s PFA said: “To celebrate 50 years of Crowlees, we wanted to hold an event for our families and community to enjoy and to hopefully raise money for Crowlees School.

Crowlees CE (C) Junior and Infants School will be holding a family fun day this Saturday, June 17, from 11am until 3pm.Crowlees CE (C) Junior and Infants School will be holding a family fun day this Saturday, June 17, from 11am until 3pm.
“This is the biggest event we have ever held, and we have had incredible support from everyone.

“We hope you have a fantastic day.”

There will also be appearances from Yorkshire Ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Mirfield Air Cadets.

