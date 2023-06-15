Crowlees CE (C) Junior and Infants School will be holding the celebratory event on its Springfield Park grounds this Saturday, June 17, from 11am until 3pm.

The day includes entertainment, music, games, a raffle and some food stalls.

The school’s PFA said: “To celebrate 50 years of Crowlees, we wanted to hold an event for our families and community to enjoy and to hopefully raise money for Crowlees School.

“This is the biggest event we have ever held, and we have had incredible support from everyone.

“We hope you have a fantastic day.”