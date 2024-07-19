'Outstanding' Dewsbury vets earn high praise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) has given its coveted seal of approval to all eight practices within a popular Yorkshire vet group.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linnaeus-owned Calder Vets has swept the board with RCVS recognition for the delivery of the “highest standards of veterinary care” at its practices in Brighouse, Denby Dale, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Penistone, Sandal, Wakefield and Waterloo.

Calder’s flagship clinic, its 24-hour veterinary hospital in Dewsbury, excelled in the assessment, being described as “outstanding” in all six categories of the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme (PSS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Vets’ clinical director Anna Gaughan was understandably thrilled with such glowing endorsements from the veterinary industry’s governing body.

Some of the team at Calder Vets with their certificates.

Anna said: “I believe we are the only practice in the UK to achieve “outstanding” in all the PSS awards, plus be recognised as dog, cat and rabbit friendly practices at all our sites.

“It is an amazing achievement and one that makes me immensely proud. I am absolutely delighted to see all our Calder teams formally recognised for the high-quality work they do and the dedication they show to our patients.

“I know everyone who works at Calder strives to be the best they can be and to provide the finest service possible and the RCVS has clearly endorsed this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The standards set here by the staff themselves are second-to-none and I am immensely grateful that we have such a dedicated bunch of people within the practice.

“It was very much a team effort and everyone was keen to show off the first-rate care and treatment we offer to both our clients and their pets and everyone should take great pride in such prestigious recognition for their excellent work.”

The RCVS Practice Standards Scheme aims to promote and maintain the highest levels of veterinary care by setting industry standards and carrying out regular assessments.

Official RCVS accreditation highlights the practices that go above and beyond in delivering high standards of care for animals and delivers peace of mind for animal owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To gain RCVS accreditation, practices sign up for a rigorous PSS assessment every four years in which they must meet a wide range of minimum standards and Calder Vets has certainly done that in style.

For more information on Linnaeus-owned Calder Vets, visit www.caldervets.co.uk or search for them on social media.