Marie Curie urges people in Dewsbury to get quizzing for a good cause

This summer the UK’s leading end-of-life charity Marie Curie is calling on all trivia titans and quiz queens in Dewsbury to host a Big Summer Quiz and help the charity care for people living with a terminal illness.

Marie Curie’s Big Summer Quiz is a fun excuse for a get-together and to put your friends and family’s knowledge to the test. With suggested questions and guidance, Marie Curie has got everything you need to get planning your Big Summer Quiz, visit mariecurie.org.uk/fundraise

The money raised from holding a quiz will help Marie Curie provide care and support for people living with any illness they are likely to die from, and those close to them.

The charity is dependent on fundraising and public donations which is why it is encouraging locals to host a quiz night or fundraise in their own wonderful – or wacky – ways. In West Yorkshire Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care to people in their own homes. Marie Curie also provides Companions who give the emotional and practical support you want – at home, in hospital or over the phone and Marie Curie free Information and Support, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Molly Winton, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Dewsbury, said: “Whether you’re a maths whiz or a hobby entomologist, put your brain power towards a great cause this summer by hosting or participating in a Big Summer Quiz to help support the crucial work Marie Curie does across the UK.

“Today, one in four people don't get the care and support they need at the end of life. Living with a terminal illness is a rollercoaster of practical needs and emotions. For people experiencing dying, death, or bereavement, there’s no guarantee that services available to them can meet all their needs 24/7 or that they will be supported emotionally to cope. Every pound raised is vital to help us improve end-of-life care and give people the vital emotional and practical help they need. For help now, contact our free Information and Support service on 0800 090 2309 or visit mariecurie.org.uk/support.”