Cleckheaton actress shines in latest BBC ‘Casualty’ episode

A young local actress from Cleckheaton stars in the latest episode of the BBC’s long-running drama, Casualty.

In the latest episode, which airs on BBC One on Saturday, 3 May at 9.20pm, Jessica Lawrenson, 12, plays Olive Harris, a young girl visiting her mum Cara Harris, a patient at Holby City hospital. Cara is battling cancer and the pair struggle to come to terms with the prognosis.

Jessica, who is represented by Articulate Agency based in Baildon, said: “I’m really excited to be part of such an iconic television series. It was very amazing and shocking when I found out I got the role. We got the call, and I thought it was a feedback call with Stacey, so I was so surprised!”

Her agent, Stacey Burrows is founder of Articulate Agency, which is recognised as one of the best casting agencies in the country to find talented children, young performers, and adults for TV, Film, Commercials, and Radio.

Jessica on the set of Casualty

The agency also runs the Articulate Drama School in hubs across West Yorkshire, which Jessica joined aged seven. The school offers exceptional training to children and adults aged 4 plus, with specialist classes including Screen Acting, Drama Class, Performing Arts, Musical Theatre, Public Speaking, Singing, and LAMDA Drama. It also offers online classes for the rest of the UK.

Jessica’s previous roles include Toxic Town, Emmerdale, Odd Squad, and A Gentleman in Moscow. Casualty is Jessica’s first big cast role.

Articulate Agency talent stars across all major TV networks, including Netflix, Sky, ITV, Channel 5, and BBC, as well as independent and major UK and US film studios, and are trusted by Disney, Universal, and Fox.

Jessica added: “I wouldn’t have gotten this role or had the opportunity without my agency and my agent. I send self-tapes to her and she gives me tips on how to improve. I’ve also got brilliant drama teachers, Kirsty and Lee, who help improve my acting every single drama lesson.”

12-year-old Jessica Lawrenson

Casualty has 45 seasons, with the first ever episode being aired in 1986. It is set in a fictional Holby City Hospital located in the South West of England, with new episodes being released every Saturday. Jessica stars in two episodes of the latest season, Internal Affairs. You can see her shine on your screens in episodes 7 & 8, with the eighth episode being released on 3 May 2025.

In the episodes, we see Cara Harris (Laura Pitt-Pulford) battle with cancer in the hospital, as her daughter and her new friend and fellow patient Stevie (Elinor Lawless) cope with their prognosis.

Jessica said: “I would describe my character as a very brave little girl who adores her mum and would do anything for her. My on-screen mum, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and the actress who plays Stevie, Elinor Lawless, were so nice. When I needed help, they were there for me, made me feel comfortable and supported. It helped that it was Laura’s first time on screen too.”

Jessica spent a month in Cardiff, Wales, filming for two episodes, with some incredibly emotional and difficult scenes: “Some of the best advice I’ve got was to learn the script in chunks.”

Jessica added: “It surprised me how fast-paced the environment was, but when I forgot lines, they were supportive and understanding. I also didn’t expect everything to be so quietly done. They said to me that I didn’t have to be as loud as there were microphones over my head, so I didn't expect everything to be so calm and quiet. I thought I’d have to over project. For the emotional scenes, I had to go out of my comfort zone. If I needed to be sad, I had to think of sad things and remind myself that it’s not happening to me in real life.”

Jessica and her family are excited to watch her on TV.

Jessica said: “I was so excited by my name in the credits. Ever since I was a little girl who started acting, I wanted my name in the credits, and now I’ve got it!”