Care home residents experience a tea-riffic afternoon of tea tasting

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Spen Court care home in Heckmondwike were treated to a delicious tea tasting masterclass hosted by Katharine Parsons, Clipper Tea’s ambassador and all-round tea guru.

Residents joined Katharine on a journey all about Clipper tea - from how they started, to where they are today, why their teas are Natural, Fair and Delicious with some tea and infusion tastings along the way.

Clipper Tea was first started in 1984 in a Dorset kitchen by a tea-obsessed husband and wife team. They wanted to share their love of great tea with a promise of ethical sourcing and natural production. The story began with just two chests of finest-quality Assam tea, sold to local health food shops and cafes. Today there are over 150 different Clipper products sold in over 50 countries. They’ve long outgrown their kitchen, but everything Clipper makes is still blended in their factory in Beaminster, Dorset.

Katharine started off her talk with a tutored tasting of several different teas including Clipper’s Classic Fairtrade Black Tea, then a Green Tea followed by two different fruit infusions – Lemon & Ginger and Berry Burst which the residents really enjoyed.

“It was a privilege and a pleasure to share some of our best-loved teas with the Barchester residents, it was a whistle-stop tour but hopefully we gave everyone a good flavour of some of the most popular styles on offer,” Katharine said.

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Executive for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We love working with our wonderful partners like Clipper Teas to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. This tasting was really interesting, not to mention delicious, because it showcased so many different types of tea from around the world.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.

General Manager, Paula Pearson, said: “Our residents love nothing more than a good brew and they love to try new styles so the tasting went down an absolute treat. It was very interesting to learn all about the different teas, our residents are looking forward to trying out some of the other Clipper teas Katharine mentioned.”

Spen Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Spen Court provides residential care, dementia care and respite stays.