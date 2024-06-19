Shops, care homes and properties in Cleckheaton lost power this morning (Wednesday).

Cleckheaton power cut: Shops temporarily closed this morning as town centre suffers power outage
Customers have been seen standing outside Home Bargains during the power outage, while staff at Cleckheaton Tesco have been advising drivers at the entrance to the superstore’s car park.
Birch Park Care Home, on Serpentine Road, posted on Facebook:
“Cleckheaton presently has a power cut affecting the home. Unfortunately this means our phones are down so you will not be able to contact the home.
“All residents continue to be looked after safely . We will let you know once the electrics are back on.”
The Northern Powergrid website, which showed the affected area from Wesley Street, north of the town, down to Westgate, states that the “unplanned power cut has now been restored.”
Cleckheaton Tesco has also confirmed that the store is now open.
