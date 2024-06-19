Shops, care homes and properties in Cleckheaton lost power this morning (Wednesday).

Shops, care homes and properties in Cleckheaton lost power this morning (Wednesday).

Customers have been seen standing outside Home Bargains during the power outage, while staff at Cleckheaton Tesco have been advising drivers at the entrance to the superstore’s car park.

Birch Park Care Home, on Serpentine Road, posted on Facebook:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Cleckheaton presently has a power cut affecting the home. Unfortunately this means our phones are down so you will not be able to contact the home.

“All residents continue to be looked after safely . We will let you know once the electrics are back on.”

The Northern Powergrid website, which showed the affected area from Wesley Street, north of the town, down to Westgate, states that the “unplanned power cut has now been restored.”