Bed Kingdom announces new furniture buyer

Bed Kingdom, a leading retailer in the furniture and home decor industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Branigan as the company’s new Buyer.

With an impressive background in retail buying and visual merchandising, Josh brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the Heckmondwike-based team.

Josh joins Bed Kingdom following five years as a Buyer at BuyItDirect, where he was responsible for curating a diverse range of upholstery and office furniture.

Prior to this, he worked as a Visual Merchandiser in the menswear department at fashion retailer New Look. Josh is a graduate of Batley School of Art and Design, holding a Bachelor's Degree in Fashion Design, Production, and Promotion.

Josh Branigan, new buyer at Bed Kingdom

He said: “What first attracted me to the job at Bed Kingdom was the impressive growth trajectory of the business. I’m most looking forward to contributing to expanding the product range, particularly in the kids and adult beds segments.”

The e-commerce retailer recently acquired assets from Cuckooland and expanded its physical premises by purchasing a 70,000 sq ft facility in Liversedge to house stock and become the main distribution site for its brands.

In 2023, Bed Kingdom made the Sunday Times Top 100 Fast-Growing Companies list after a 76.06% average annual sales growth over the past three years. They also featured in the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 Yorkshire Businesses list, in partnership with the Yorkshire Post for 2024.