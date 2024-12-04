You Bet! is returning to TV screens after nearly 30 years 📺

ITV has resurrected You Bet! after 27 years.

The game show is back for two special episodes.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will host the revival.

Fans of game shows are in for a real treat this week as You Bet! makes its highly anticipated return after 27 years.

Originally running from 1988 to 1997, ITV has now resurrected the challenge competition for the 2020s. Two special episodes have been confirmed so far.

It has been nearly three decades since the last episode aired, so you may need a bit of a refresher. Here’s all you need to know:

What is You Bet! and how does it work?

Debuting in 1988, You Bet! was actually based on a German game show called Wetten, dass..? The show saw ordinary people take on extraordinary challenges while a panel of stars would bet on their ability to actually complete them.

The studio audience would also bet on whether the contestants would be successful in the challenges. The points from the celebrities and the studio audiences would be added up together, turned into pounds and then donated to charity.

The format remained pretty steady throughout its original nine year run. Past guests back in the day included the likes of Ant and Dec, Ian Wright and many more.

You Bet! is returning after 27 years. Photo: ITV | ITV

What to expect from You Bet! in 2024?

ITV said: “Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern host as ordinary people face extraordinary challenges for the chance to win 10,000 pounds while being bet on by a starry panel.

“Featuring tests of physical and mental ingenuity that are sure to amaze - whether for the audience in the studio or at home - the plucky individuals who dare to take them on will draw confidence from being backed by a celebrity panel led by comedian Rob Beckett.”

Who is on the celebrity panel?

For the revival, ITV have confirmed that the celebrity panel will feature comedian Rob Beckett and other stars. You will have to tune in to see who joins him.

When does You Bet! return?

ITV will air two special episodes of the game show in December 2024. The first will be broadcast on ITV1 on Saturday (December 7) and has caused I’m a Celebrity to be pushed back on that day.

Who are the hosts?

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby will be the hosts for the revival of You Bet! ITV have confirmed. They step into the illustrious shows of Bruce Forsyth, Matthew Kelly and Darren Day who all had spells presenting the show during the 1980s and 1990s.

