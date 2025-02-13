Beast Games has crowned a winner after its first series on Prime Video 💲

Beast Games has crowned its first winner after 10 episodes.

After weeks of challenges, just one player was left standing.

But who actually was the winner?

The winner of Beast Games has been confirmed in a dramatic final. Prime Video’s competition show has been airing weekly and the last episode arrived today (February 13).

After starting with 1,000 contestants, one player has walked away with an eye-watering prize of $10 million. But before the winner was crowned, the remaining six players faced a gauntlet of challenges.

But which player walked away with the money? Here’s all you need to know:

Who won Beast Games?

Player 831 - real name Jeffrey Randall Allen - was the winner of Beast Games. He took home the $10m prize after a dramatic final.

Jeff had spoken of his desire to use the prize money to find a cure for his son’s rare disease. He suffers from a creatine transport deficiency.

Screenshot from trailer for Beast Games. | Amazon MGM Studios

How many players were left in the final episode?

At the start of the 10th and final episode just six players were left. Player 974 decided at the end of the previous episode to take the risk to flip the coin and potentially double the prize fund to $10 million.

Picking tails, he flipped the coin and successfully doubled the prize money. It meant that Player 974 also remained in the game.

What was the final challenge in Beast Games?

The show has featured a huge variety of challenges throughout the previous nine episodes. And there have been plenty of prizes up for grabs, even before the final - including a million dollar private island.

To start the final episode, the players took turns picking a pillar to stand on - reminiscent of the very first challenge of the game, way back in episode 1. The players were then handed a red ball and took turns to throw them into tubes, which match each of the pillars.

If they successfully managed to get a ball in a tube, it would eliminate the player on the corresponding tube. In the first round, none of the players successfully managed to eliminate a fellow competitor.

Ultimately two players were eliminated, bringing an end to this challenge. The four remaining players advanced to the next game which MrBeast teased with the phrase “bring out the buttons”.

The players had to hold a button to reveal a pattern - which would disappear after someone let go. The player who let go of the button then had to walk the pattern on screen - if they got it right they would pick someone to be eliminated, but if they got it wrong they would be eliminated.

Player 947 was the first to attempt it, but got the wrong starting point - despite another player attempting to help her - and was the first to be eliminated from this game. It meant just three people were left and two challenges now remained.

The penultimate game was the “final bribe” with one million dollars offered to the remaining three players. MrBeast had an envelope with a number - and if no one took the bride, the player in the envelope would be eliminated.

Player 937 opted to take that final bribe - leaving the game with $1 million. Leaving players 831 and 830 to go head to head for the $10m.

MrBeast then revealed who was in the envelope and would have been eliminated if 937 hadn’t accepted the bribe - and it was a shock. It was player 830 - who has seemingly been popular throughout.

In the final challenge, the two remaining players had to pick between a number of briefcases until they found the winning one which contained a check for $10m.

What did you think of Beast Games - and did the right person win? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].