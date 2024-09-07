Dave Arcari set to perform live at the West Riding in Dewsbury as part of the new Bluesbury Blues Festival

Dave Arcari will perform at the West Riding in Dewsbury on September 14

Organisers of the Bluesbury Blues Festival in Dewsbury have revealed the headline act for the event later this month.

Following a series of sell-out shows and festivals in Finland, Dave Arcari will perform live at the West Riding on Saturday, September 14 at 7.30pm, before an appearance at Darlington Blues Festival the following day.

The festivals are his last UK dates before he heads off for a series of Spanish shows in October and November’s Blues Alive festival in the Czech Republic.

Dave said: “Finally things are returning to ‘normal’ for touring musicians.

“I’m excited to be playing the first Bluesbury event and it’s great to be heading back to Darlington.

“Although I played a show at the town’s Forum Music Centre last October, it’s been a good few years since I played Darlington Blues Festival.”

The pub at Dewsbury train station will be hosting some of the best blues artists, many of them fresh from the long established Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne, over three days from September 13-15.

As well as the music, more than 30 cask beers will be on offer, and the food will be beer-inspired.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Dave’s 2022 album “Devil May Care” was recently released on limited edition red vinyl. His new single, “Younger Days”, sees him add a bit of Americana into his more familiar deep blues sound.

Dave is busy writing new material for what will be his eighth full-length solo album and putting together music for film and TV.

His work has featured in hit US series The Deadliest Catch, as well as numerous BBC TV productions.