Race Across the World will continue as the teams face a journey to the foothills of the Himalayas 🏃‍♂️

Race Across the World has reached the halfway point.

The four remaining teams continue racing through India.

But how many episodes are left in series 5?

Race Across the World has reached the halfway point on the nearly 15,000 km journey. One team has been eliminated after the hands of fate left them with a brutal time gap.

The popular show is now in its fifth series on the BBC - and the competition is reaching the sharp end. Four teams are left in the race and they are continuing the journey to the southernmost point in India.

But how many episodes are left in the current season? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Race Across the World tonight?

The preview for today’s (May 21) episode, via Radio Times , reads: “It's the halfway point and a 24-hour divide remains between the leaders and those in last place. Ahead is a journey of 1,500km to the fifth checkpoint, McLeod Ganj. Famed for its temples and ashrams, this hill station is not only home to a large Tibetan population but also the 14th Dalai Lama.

“The teams will need to ascend nearly 7,000ft into the foothills of the Himalayas to reach their destination. But that's not their only challenge. Pangs of homesickness has the contestants questioning whether their need for comfort overrules their desire to race.”

How many episodes are left in Race Across the World?

The beloved show is now in its fifth series on the BBC - and calls the broadcaster’s flagship channel home after moving from BBC Two from series three. Aside from the first season, the show has had nine episodes in each series and the same will be the case for the 2025 edition.

Race Across the World will air episode five tonight - and there will be three proper episodes left after that. There will also be a reunion episode, which will be the ninth and final of the season.

When is the final of Race Across the World?

Despite the season having nine episodes in total, the actual final leg of the race will take place in episode eight. This is when the winners of series five will be crowned - and a reunion follows the week after.

Race Across the World’s final is set to be broadcast on Wednesday June 11 - unless the Beeb’s broadcast plans change. The reunion episode will follow on June 18.

