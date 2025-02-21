Download Festival reveal who is playing on what day ahead of official set times 🎶🎪🤘

Download Festival have announced day splits for their 2025 event.

Festivalgoers can now plan what stages to attend on what day to see their favourite act.

But are there already some set clashes fans might have to contend with?

After the most recent announcement by Download Festival, which added an additional 20 artists to this year’s festival, your day splits have finally arrived.

Though the times for each set have yet to be published, festivalgoers can still plan out who they can see at Donnington Park across the weekend of June 13 to June 15 2025. So the only question is now - can you sprint from one stage to another in time owing to who is playing where?

Here’s the current schedule for Download Festival 2025, with all information correct as of writing - who are you looking forward to seeing on what day, or are there clashes already?

Download Festival 2025 - what bands are playing on what day?

Friday June 13 2025

Apex Stage

Green Day

Weezer

Jimmy Eat World

Rise Against

Boston Manor

CKY

SiM

Opus Stage

Within Temptation

Opeth

Myles Kennedy

Starset

Northlane

Dirty Honey

The Scratch

Avalanche Stage (hosted by Kerrang! Radio)

McFly

Elliot Minor

Crossfaith

Trophy Eyes

Bad Nerves

The Meffs

Unpeople

Dead Pony

Karen Dio

Dogtooth Stage

Apocalyptica

Eivor

Alcest

Vola

Svalbard

Windhand

Graphic Nature

Riding The Low

Gore

Battlesnake

The Haunt

Saturday June 14 2025

Apex Stage

Sleep Token

Shinedown

Don Broco

Palaye Royale

Poppy

Hatebreed

Loathe

Static Dress

Opus Stage

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

The Darkness

Eagles of Death Metal

Polaris

Awolnation

Current

Kim Dracula

Sophie Lloyd

Avalanche Stage (hosted by Kerrang! Radio)

Dayseeker

Mallory Knox

Twin Atlantic

Smash Into Pieces

Mothica

Lolo

Split Chain

Venus Grrrls

Bex

Dogtooth Stage

Cradle of Filth

Kittie

Anaal Nathrakh

The Funeral Portrait

Teen Mortage

Holy Wars

Underside

Zetra

Bastardane

Lastelle

Artio

Sunday June 15 2025

Apex Stage

Korn

Bullet For My Valentine

Spiritbox

Meshuggah

Jinjer

Power Trip

Bleed From Within

Orbit Culture

Opus Stage

Steel Panther

Lorna Shore

Airbourne

Jerry Cantrell

Alien Ant Farm

Municipal Waste

The Ghost Inside

Nothing More

Seven Hours After Violet

The Southern River Band

Avalanche Stage (hosted by Kerrang! Radio)

Kids In Glass Houses

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Turbonegro

Dead Poets Society

House of Protection

Spiritual Camp

Amira Elfeky

Arrows In Action

Harpy

Dogtooth Stage

Sikth

Whitechapel

Fit For An Autopsy

Cattle Decapitation

Novelists

Unprocessed

President

Vowws

Survive Said The Prophet

Vower

Faetooth

Archers

Neckbreakker

Check out our guide to this year’s Download Festival, including travel options, banned items and alternative accommodation options for those no longer young enough to camp.