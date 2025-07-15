Bloodstock 2025: Stage splits revealed ahead of this year's metal fest in Derbyshire - are there tickets left?
- Bloodstock have revealed the stage splits ahead of their 2025 festival.
- Fans of a certain era of metal will be pleased to see additions including Static-X, Fear Factory and a well-known Max Cavalera side project.
- Here’s the current splits taking place across August 7-11 2025 and if there are still tickets left to attend this year’s festival.
The other metal festival set to take place in Derbyshire has revealed its stage splits ahead of this year’s Bloodstock 2025 at Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent in August.
Spanning four days, this year’s festival will be headlined by Trivium (a constant rumour of a secret set at Download 2025), Machine Head, and Gojira, but fans of ‘00s metal are also in for quite the treat this year.
Scanning through the stage splits, a couple of names certainly caught my eye as ‘an old-school soldier [bouncing] in the mosh pit,’ to quote Fred Durst.
Along with Static-X headlining the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Saturday, featuring the enigmatic Xer0 taking over lead vocal duties after the death of Wayne Static in 2014, and Fear Factory (sans Burton C. Bell) playing on the Ronnie James Dio Stage also on the Saturday, one of Max Cavalera’s more curious side-projects rides again.
Nailbomb, set to perform on the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Friday evening, is the electronic-infused metal project Cavalera set up alongside former Fudge Tunnel guitarist and in-demand producer Alex Newport.
The group released one album in 1994, Point Blank, and performed one festival appearance during their heyday – 1995’s Dynamo Festival – which was released as their second and final work, Proud To Commit Commercial Suicide.
But in August 2024, Nailbomb performed for the first time in 20 years at the Marquee Theatre in Temple, Arizona with Cavalera joined by his son Igor and Travis Stone both on guitar, bassist Johny Chow, sampler Alex Cha and drummer Adam Jarvis.
Quite the nostalgia trip for fans of metal back in the day, but who is potentially clashing with whom this year, and are there still tickets to attend Bloodstock, with less than a month to go?
Bloodstock 2025 - current stage splits
All information correct as of writing
Thursday August 7 2025
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- Me and That Man
- All For Metal
- Gnome
- Four Way Kill
- Dead Flesh
Friday August 8 2025
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- Trivium
- Emperor
- Lacuna Coil
- Orange Goblin
- Paleface
- Flotsam and Jetsam
- Konvent
- Famyne
- Shrapnel
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- Kataklysm
- Nailbomb
- High Parasite
- Eiwhar
- Shade Empire
- Rough Justice
- My Diligence
- Lock Horns
- Turin
- Ofnus
Timothy Taylor’s New Blood Stage
- Devilhusk
- Backseat Juliet
- LN
- Vmbra
- Rascal
- If It Bleeds
- Ogun
- Baelfyr
- Thunarwolf
- Compounds
- Tealdeer
- Lowdown
- The Machinist
EMP Stage
- Desolator
- Lust Ritual
- Helldown
- Shrike
- Insidious Void
Saturday August 9 2025
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- Machine Head
- Ministry
- Fear Factory
- Kublai Kahn
- Creeper
- Heriot
- Warbringer
- The Spirit
- Cagefight
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- Static-X
- Breed 77
- Undeath
- Neonfly
- Phoenix Lake
- Water Lines
- Pengshui
- Baal
- Under A Crumbling Moon
- Ireosis
Timothy Taylor’s New Blood Stage
- Fight The Champ
- Unnatural Order
- Hekz
- Head Dent
- Fortune Teller
- Nothing Speaks
- Mecromorph
- Mantis Defeats Jaguar
- Zebulon
- Prodigal
- Exorcism
- Adfielion
- Symbyote
EMP Stage
- Thrashist Regime
- Bad Smell
- Rites to Ruin
- Tiberius
- Crown Solace
Sunday August 10 2025
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- Gojira
- Mastodon
- Lord of the Lost
- The Black Dahlia Murder
- Feuerschwanz
- August Burns Red
- Rivers of Nihil
- One Machine
- Ghosts of Atlantis
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- Obituary
- 3 Inches of Blood
- Thrown
- Siglos
- Spirit Adrift
- Dogma
- Wall
- Barbarian Hermit
- Apathy (UK)
Timothy Taylor’s New Blood Stage
- Bad Earth
- Ruled By Raptors
- Speak In Whispers
- Preyers
- Koba
- Headcount
- Surya
- Monochrome
- Rizen
- Ocean Planet
- Theorcacide
- Spitting Teeth
- The Cartographer
EMP Stage
- Z Machine
- Phon
- Orme
- Maatkare
- The Five Hundred
Are there tickets still available to attend Bloodstock 2025?
There are indeed but with less than a month to go, you had better act fast. Ticketing options are pricing details can be found over at See Tickets from today.
Who are you looking forward seeing at this year’s Bloodstock Festival, and are you excited with some of the ‘90s and ‘00s band that are set to perform this year? Let us know your thoughts ahead of the festival by leaving a comment down below.
