Footage shows Aaron Gowland hitting, shaking and shouting at his puppy Kinder - as an RSPCA inspector labels his behaviour as “aggressive and cruel”.

Shocking footage shows the horrific moment a dog owner attacked his puppy by repeatedly hitting and shaking him.

Aaron Gowland left his crossbreed dog called Kinder whimpering and shaking after he shook him while shouting.

In the horrifying Ring camera footage, Gowland was then seen hitting Kinder and asking him "are you just going to be this awkward all of your life?"

Gowland agreed to sign Kinder over to the care of the RSPCA when animal rescue officer Holly Walker attended the defendant’s home in Cowley, Oxfordshire. Kinder was then taken to RSPCA Finsbury Park Animal Hospital to be checked over after the incident which happened in April this year.

Even though a medical examination found that Kinder didn’t suffer any injuries, a vet said the way Gowland handled and spoke to Kinder "was not appropriate”.

They said: "Striking an animal, pulling it by an extendable lead and shaking it can cause pain and distress and risk of injury. Kinder displayed fearful behaviour as his tail was between his legs and his back was cowered.

“It cannot be ruled out that pain and fear were inflicted on the dog. The defendant spoke to the dog with a raised voice and used negative training techniques in an attempt to control and reprimand a dog who was likely to be less than six/seven months old at the time."

The court was told that the defendant was “very ashamed and full of regret and remorse” and that his behaviour was out of character.

Aaron Gowland, 31, of Accrington, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog by inflicting trauma on the animal. He was banned from keeping any type of animal for five years and received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Gowland will also have to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He was told to pay a total of £2496.08, a sum made up of court costs of £400, all of the charity’s legal costs of £1,942.08 and a victim surcharge of £154.

RSPCA inspector Nicole Broster said: “The defendant left this poor puppy whimpering in fear and pain because of his aggressive and cruel behaviour. He showed a complete disregard for the welfare of the dog, who thankfully escaped injury during this ordeal at the hands of his owner.

"After spending time in RSPCA foster care, Kinder has now been rehomed by one of the RSPCA’s inspectors who has taken Kinder into his own home where he is thriving. He is being truly loved and cared for and I couldn’t have wished for a better new home for him."