Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV of Anita Rose walking her dog before police believe she was murdered.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV shows mum Anita Rose walking her dog before police believe she was murdered.

Anita, 57, from Brantham in Suffolk, left her house at around 5am on July 24 2024 to take her springer spaniel dog, Bruce, for a walk. At approximately 6:25am, a member of the public found her critically injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital having sustained a serious head injury and facial injuries, where she sadly died four days later on July 28.

Anita Rose walks dog before police believe she was murdered. | Suffolk Constabulary

Police are releasing new CCTV of Anita on the morning she was attacked - on the start of her walk at Palfrey Heights at around 5am, and later walking on Rectory Lane at 5.17am.

A potential witness remains unidentified and police say they are keen to trace a man seen on CCTV on the morning of the attack. The man, who is pictured below, is not believed to be a suspect.

The Crimewatch appeal can be viewed on BBC iPlayer for the next 28 days here .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her death.

Anyone who recognises the unidentified potential witness from the CCTV image, or has any information that may assist with this inquiry is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via online portal or by phone.Major Incident Public Reporting Portal - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Phone - call the incident room on 01473 613513 .

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 , or via their online form - www.crimestoppers-uk.org .