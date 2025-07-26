A list of upcoming road closures and their diversions.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liversedge

Sixth Avenue: Closed from property numbers six to 18 from 8am on Monday, Jul 28 to 11.59am on July 29.

Alternative routes available via Twelfth Avenue, Eighth Avenue, Second Avenue, Windy Bank Lane, Sixth Avenue and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming road closures in North Kirklees. Picture: James Hardisty

Knowler Hill/Valley Road/Listing Lane: Closed at Knowler Hill (at its junction with Bradford Road), Valley Road (at its junction with Bradford Road), and Listing Lane (at its junction with Bradford Road) from Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, August 3.

Alternative routes available via Knowler Hill, Halifax Road, Leeds Road, Bradford Road and vice versa (for Knowler Hill), Valley Road, Halifax Road, Leeds Road, Bradford Road and vice versa (for Valley Road), Listing Lane, Quarry Road, Oxford Road, Gomersal Road, Leeds Road, Bradford Road and vice versa (for Listing Lane).

Batley

Centenary Way: Closed from its junction with Bradford Road to its junction with Cross Bank Road for more than six weeks from Thursday, July 31 to Friday, September 12.

Alternative routes available via Cross Bank Road, Blakeridge Lane, Stocks Lane, Bradford Road and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raikes Lane: Closed at its junction with Middlegate from Wednesday, July 30 to Tuesday, August 5.

Alternative routes available via Raikes Lane, Haworth Road, Lowood Lane, Field Head Lane and vice versa.

Kirkgate: Closed from St Paul’s Church to property number 31 on Monday, July 28.

Alternative routes available via Kirkgate, High Street Kirkgate and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross Bank Road: Closed from its junction with Carlinghow Lane to its junction with Blakeridge Lane from 8am on Thursday, August 14 to 6pm on Friday, August 22.

Dewsbury

Huddersfield Road: Closed from its junction with Cemetery Road to its junction with Pinfold Hill from 9pm on Wednesday, July 30 to 1am on Thursday, July 31.

Alternative routes available via Huddersfield Road, Webster Hill, Dewsbury Ring Road, Halifax Road, High Street, Westgate, Wakefield Road, Bradford Road, Leeds Road, Stocks Cemetery Road, Huddersfield Road and vice versa.

Pinfold Hill: Closed from its junction with Webster Hill, to its junction with Boothroyd Lane between 7pm to 11pm on Wednesday, July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative routes available via Central Street, High Street, Cemetery Road, Huddersfield Road, Webster Hill – anti-clockwise only from Central Street.

Tithe Barn Street: Closed from property numbers 30 to 40 on Monday, July 28.

Alternative routes available via Tithe Barn Street, Westgate, Church Street – anticlockwise only.

Staincliffe Road: Closed from its junction with School Street to its junction with Heckmondwike Road for more than three weeks from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative routes available via Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury Gate Road, Halifax Road, High Street, Market Place, Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike Road and vice versa.

George Street: Closed from its junction with Canal Street, to its junction with Dewsbury Ring Road from 10pm on Thursday, August 16 to 5am on Friday, August 22.

Alternative routes for vehicles affected by the closure will be available via Wormald Street, Ashworth Road, Dewsbury Ring Road, Webster Hill, Huddersfield Road, Pinfold Hill.

Church Street: Closed from Church Street to Aldams Road from 12am on Monday, August 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative routes available via Diversion 1 South Street, Old Westgate, Aldams Road Diversion 2 Aldams Road, Old Westgate, Daisy Hill, Church Street

Mirfield

Clough Lane: Closed from the bridge over the river to its junction with Falhouse Lane from 7pm on Monday, August 11 to 6am on Wednesday, August 13.

Alternative routes available via Tanhouse Lane, Liley Lane, Wakefield Road, New Road, Nell Gap Lane, Low Lane, Hostingley Lane, Church Lane, The Common, Overthorpe Road, Edge Top Road, Whitley Road, Jackson’s Lane, Howroyd Lane, Clough Lane.

All the above roads will remain open to pedestrians throughout the works.