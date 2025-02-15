Challenge Cup draw: Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs all handed away ties to Super League opposition

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Feb 2025, 20:31 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 20:34 BST
The Challenge Cup fourth round draw has been made. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.The Challenge Cup fourth round draw has been made. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
The Challenge Cup fourth round draw has been made. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs have discovered who they will play in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

The draw sees Wakefield, who beat Leeds Rhinos on their return to Super League earlier today (Saturday), travel to Huddersfield Giants, while Championship outfits Fev and Batley also face top tier teams away from home.

Rovers will take on Catalans Dragon in Perpignan and the Bulldogs will make a trip over the Pennines to face 2023 winners Leigh Leopards.

Last year’s famous competition was won by the all-conquering Wigan Warriors who will host Hull FC.

Ties are scheduled to be played over the weekend of March 15-16.

Full Challenge Cup fourth round draw:

Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR v Oldham

Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

