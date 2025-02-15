Challenge Cup draw: Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs all handed away ties to Super League opposition
The draw sees Wakefield, who beat Leeds Rhinos on their return to Super League earlier today (Saturday), travel to Huddersfield Giants, while Championship outfits Fev and Batley also face top tier teams away from home.
Rovers will take on Catalans Dragon in Perpignan and the Bulldogs will make a trip over the Pennines to face 2023 winners Leigh Leopards.
Last year’s famous competition was won by the all-conquering Wigan Warriors who will host Hull FC.
Ties are scheduled to be played over the weekend of March 15-16.
Full Challenge Cup fourth round draw:
Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves
Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
Hull KR v Oldham
Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs
Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers
Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity
Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.