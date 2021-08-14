Dewsbury Rams recruit former Super League star

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 21/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 1 - Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls - Millenium Stadium, Featherstone, England - Dale Ferguson.

The Rams have found themselves dragged into a Championship relegation battle, with the arrival of Ferguson giving Lee Greenwood' s squad a much-needed boost.

Ferguson joins the Rams from West Yorkshire neighbours Featherstone Rovers and has previously played for Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls.

The forward also has 13 international caps for Scotland and head coach Greenwood believes Ferguson's leadership will play a key aspect during the final run-in.

“Following on from signing Riley Dean last week, Dale gives another huge boost. It’s clear we have been struggling on a weekly basis with injuries and Covid issues, so to add a quality player like him is fantastic," said Greenwood.

“He hasn’t played much rugby this year, but has been back in full training for a few weeks now and has looked good.

“Speaking to him, he is really looking forward to helping us out of the situation we find ourselves in. We have ended up with quite a young inexperienced team and I believe Dale will help those guys immensely through his attitude and leadership.”

Featherstone retain the option to recall Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury have also signed 21-year-old forward Matt Fletcher on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

Fletcher played his junior rugby at Waterhead in Oldham before joining Bradford Bulls’ academy. He then moved to Australia where he spent a year playing in Brisbane for Valley Diehards and the Norths Devils and has also played for Oldham.

Greenwood added: “Matt got in touch after he left Oldham recently looking for an opportunity. With where we are at numbers wise and how it has been week to week, we’re happy that Matt has become available and he will get a chance with us.

“He has a point to prove and wants to show that he can perform regularly at this level. Signing Matt for the rest of the season allows him to try and earn a contract here for 2022 and I believe he can do that.

“He is a skillful forward and if he can establish himself in the team he is somebody that can add another dimension to our play.”