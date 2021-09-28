Dewsbury Rams: Adam Ryder and Davey Dixon agree contract extensions

Dewsbury Rams have agreed new contracts with Adam Ryder and Davey Dixon. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

Centre Ryder joined the club from Keighley Cougars in 2018 and has penned a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until the end of 2023.

Dixon has agreed a one-year extension, to join Ryder as well as Andy Gabriel, Reiss Butterworth, and Lewis Carr in signing new deals at the club.

Ryder admitted he didn’t have second thoughts in wanting to stay at Dewsbury. He was sidelined for much of the 2021 campaign with a leg injury before returning for the final two games of the campaign.

“I spoke with Lee Greenwood about extending my time here in pre-season this year and even though the season had not gone to plan on both a personal level and as a team, I do not regret signing at all,” said Ryder.

“For me it was a very easy decision to make and there were no second thoughts involved. I have a lot of love for Dewsbury and the club.

“I am happy that I managed to get back out on the field for the final two games of the season otherwise it would have been another long lay off from me being able to play rugby again.

The confidence boost I got was massive and the doubts as to whether my knee would be able to hold up in a game have now gone.”

Dixon was not planning on looking for another deal elsewhere if he was given the opportunity to remain at the club.

He said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed a new deal with the Rams, I feel really at home with Dewsbury and, as long as the club wanted me to stay, I was not planning on going anywhere else.

"It was a very easy decision for me to stay at the club, Lee Greenwood gave me the opportunity to prove myself in the Championship and I think since I’ve been at the Rams I have improved and developed as a player every year.