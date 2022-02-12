Batley Bulldogs target third-straight win as they host York City Knights
CRAIG LINGARD wants more of the same from his Batley Bulldogs side this weekend as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season with an impressive win at Newcastle Thunder last Sunday.
York City Knights, who defeated Dewsbury Rams last weekend, travel to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday as the Bulldogs seek to make it three wins in a row.
Batley have picked up where they left off last campaign, when they reached the Championship play-offs.
Having seen off Halifax Panthers and Newcastle in the opening weeks, Lingard is feeling pretty upbeat.
“I have said a few times that when I looked at the first four fixtures that you could quite easily lose all four as well as win all four,” he said.
“The Championship is that tight a competition this year.
“For us to get a win against a quality Halifax side and another against a full-time Newcastle side away from home is a really good start to the season for us.
“We have now got two home fixtures against York and Sheffield. We are looking to improve our home form from last season.
“Hopefully we can replicate our performance from the first two games.”
Batley’s win at Thunder was all the more impressive considering they were missing a number of players through injury.
They are hopeful of welcoming up to four of their injured stars back for the visit of York on Sunday.