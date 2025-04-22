Liversedge FC's relegation from Northern Premier League confirmed with Easter defeats

Jack Carr was on target in vain for Liversedge at Heaton Stannington.

​There was to be no footballing miracle for Liversedge FC as their relegation from the Northern Premier League was confirmed after two more defeats over the Easter holiday period.

Sedge went into the weekend knowing they had to win both their games and their final match next Saturday. And they were needing help from results elsewhere so it was always going to be a long shot for them to escape relegation.

But any lingering hopes were extinguished as they were narrowly beaten 2-1 at Heaton Stannington on Friday then it was a deflated team that lost in another close game – 1-0 at home Ossett United on Monday.

The results left Liversedge third from bottom, eight points behind the also relegated Brighouse Town and 12 behind 18th-placed Ashington with just a final match away to champions Cleethorpes Town to come this Saturday.

Following the departure of manager Ryan Toulson last week John Deacey took charge until the end of the season, with assistance from Danny Ellis and back room staff.

In Sedge’s last chance saloon game at Heaton Stannington a tight first half looked set to end goalless until the hosts broke the deadlock in added time, Konner Lamb finding the back of the net.

It quickly got worse in the second half when two minutes in Heaton doubled their led with Jay Errington scoring.

Sedge did keep going, however, and set up a tense finish when Jack Carr netted in the 89th minute.

They could not make any further inroads. though, and relegation had been confirmed.

In their final home game of the season Sedge were unable to take advantage of playing against 10 men for 55 minutes after the sending off of Ben Tweed as they lost 1-0 to Ossett United whose victory sealed their place in the NPL.

Liversedge are still looking for a first team manager ahead of the 2025-26 season when they hope to start a rebuilding job to get back to the NPL level.

Anyone wishing to submit their interest can send their CV and any supporting documentation to [email protected]

Deadline for applications is midnight on Saturday.