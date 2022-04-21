To be sure of the title and promotion to the Premier Division, Jonathan Rimmington’s men still need another point from their away game at Worksop Town, but in reality they are as good as up with a three-point advantage and a plus 14 better goal difference than rivals Marske United.

It would need an unprecedented turnaround for Sedge to be denied the glory they have worked so hard to achieve in this memorable season.

They set up the likely celebrations with a 2-0 win at Marske United last Saturday and could have clinched the championship on Monday, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighouse Town.

Ollie Fearon is aiming for one more win with Liversedge to round off their fantastic season.

They were trailing, but Ollie Fearon’s effort in the second half ensured a vital point was earned and the goal hero was understandably delighted after the game.

He said: “We didn’t win the game, which was slightly disappointing, but we’ve done enough – with a 14-goal advantage and three points in front I think we’re pretty much there.

“What a day for this club. From where it was when I used to play against Liversedge and when I signed for them three years ago to where it is now is just amazing.

“It’s a massive well done to everybody, from the players, managers, volunteers, the people that work behind the scenes. Everything they’ve put in is for days like today, brilliant.

“If we can now go to Worksop, win the game and get the trophy that would be the perfect ending to a perfect season. We want to go there and get three points and put on a good display.

“Hopefully we’ll have a good travelling support like we have done all this season and we’ll get the trophy at Worksop and celebrate.

“It will be good to see everybody and say thanks.”

On reasons why the team has done so well this season in their first at this level, Fearon explained: “We’ve got a lot of players who are in double figures for goals this season.

"We haven’t had a sort of out and out goal scorer who’s gone on and been our main talisman, everyone has chipped in with goals, right from the backline through the squad.

“It just shows how strong our squad is whenever we’ve been missing players.