Leeds United urged to keep going by 'proud' manager Daniel Farke after big win at Sheffield United

Illan Meslier had a difficult night at Bramall Lane, but recovered from a shaky start to make some important saves in Leeds United's win over Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke played down the significance of victory, but Leeds United took a giant stride towards an automatic promotion place when they beat closest challengers Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites had to come from behind after a slow start saw them overrun by a fired up Blades outfit in the first 20 minutes, but they recovered their composure to score three goals in the last 18 minutes to bring back a valuable three points.

It took them five clear of Sheffield United and seven ahead of Burnley with 12 matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are a massive 13 points in front of fourth-placed Sunderland and have an incredible goal difference of plus 50 which is far better than any of their rivals.

Manager Farke was obviously delighted with the latest big win, which he saw from the top of the stand after being banned from the touchline for a game for his enthusiastic celebration in the previous match against Sunderland.

He said: "I'm proud of the boys. It's one of the toughest places you can go, Bramall Lane fired up, the worst possible start and the whole stadium is buzzing.

“The reaction the lads showed was outstanding. Top reaction during the game to find two or three other gears, in a tight game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tight win, but I think a deserved win, you could feel the momentum switch. We had the lucky situation that we scored the goals in more or less the right moment. A really good night for us and priceless three points."

Farke admitted his team were initially second best.

He explained: "They deserved to be in the lead. We didn't play with courage and had losses of the ball.

“We gave it away cheaply before the goal, allowed an easy cross, O'Hare wins a header against our tall centre-backs.

“We were not ourselves in the first 20, 25 minutes. Then we started to play football and grow into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started to grow back, created some good chances. You could feel it coming.

"We changed a bit our pressing behaviour. They go for second balls, we wanted an additional player in front of our last row.

“We were in a losing position. We spoke about the tactical change and it was encouragement to add more robustness in our offensive duels and to stick to our plan. If you're scared of a mistake and play like this you can see this."

Farke, however, warned that the promotion race is far from over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Each and every point brings us closer to where we want to finish, but you have to keep going.

"We were seven points clear of third before this round of matches and we are seven points clear now. In this league the momentum can change quickly and you can need some luck."

Leeds were put under pressure early in the game with their hosts chasing everything and denying space for the Whites to play.

Everything seemed to be at 90 miles-an-hour and initially Farke's men did not cope and neither did goalkeeper Illan Meslier who dropped the first cross put in then flapped at another and was grateful to see Ilia Gruev clear off the line – admittedly after he was fouled yet referee David Webb did not award a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When another dangerous cross came into the Leeds box Meslier did get fingertips to Callum O'Hare's header to help the ball onto the crossbar.

The rebound fell kindly for Tyrese Campbell, but he then hit the post and could not believe his luck as a panicky Meslier could only turn the ball into his own net as he tried to grab it.

The Whites had to dig in, but did so, gradually finding time to get their football together. They were having joy down the flanks with both wingers and full-backs, but could not find the right ball into the box and remained behind to half-time.

Manor Solomon had their best chance, but could only shoot straight at home keeper Michael Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier made a good save to deny Campbell early in the start of the second half, but gradually the Blades were pushed back and their pressing game from earlier became non-existent.

The hosts were lucky not to concede a penalty when first Dan James went down under a challenge in the area then Harrison Burrows got away with a handball that would have been punished by VAR.

That referee Webb did not give either was no surprise given his performance and poor decision making.

He gave the hosts further benefit of the doubt when Gustavo Hamer came up with a bookable foul after already receiving a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not looking like Leeds' night when Junior Firpo missed a good chance after heading over from Ao Tanaka's cross.

But the left-back made amends when he got forward again to power home a superb header from Dan James' cross to equalise.

Both sides now went for a winner in an open finish to the match and substitute Willy Gnonto fired in a great shot that was acrobatically tipped over by Cooper.

From the resulting corner, however, the Whites were ahead as Firpo's header from a corner fell nicely for Tanaka at the back post and he guided a clever header into the top corner to make it 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds won the ball back from the restart and inside a minute had a third goal as Joel Piroe – who came alive in the game after being switched from centre-forward to the number 10 position – smacked in an unstoppable shot from just outside the box.

Sheffield United 1

(Meslier og 14)

Leeds United 3

(Firpo 72, Tanaka 89, Piroe 90)

Championship

Monday, February 25, 2025

Attendance: 29,702

Sheffield: Cooper; Clarke (Choudhury 45), Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; Peck, Souza; Rak-Sakyi (Hamer 60), O'Hare (Moore 90+3), Brereton (Davies 73); Campbell (Cannon 60).

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle (Byram (90+3), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev (Rothwell 58), Tanaka; James. Aaronson (Joseph 58), Solomon (Gnonto 83); Piroe.

Referee: David Webb