Andrew Gale’s 66 cannot prevent Hartshead Moor from defeat against Hopton Mills

Hopton Mills turned the heat on their local rivals by making 320-8 when they fully justified their decision to bat first.

Umar Abbas led the way as he hammered 11 sixes and five fours while making 109 from just 63 balls.

Mark Ashton made 56, including 10 fours, while Qaser Hameed (41) helped Abbas add 127 for the fifth wicket. Daniel Squire toiled hard for his 4-72 and Joe Bowman took 2-84.

Andrew Gale's half century proved in vain for Hartshead Moor against Hopton Mills. Picture: SWpix

Gale rolled back the years as he led the Hartshead Moor reply, hitting five sixes and six fours in his knock of 66, made from 61 balls.

Hasnat Yousaf (39), Squire (34), Chris Swift (24) and Craig Field (22) all made handy contributions, but they were all out for 251 as Sana Khan (4-56) and Abbas (3-78) did much of the damage.

With this result Moor remain rooted in the bottom two while Mills are up to fourth.

Division Three leaders Liversedge made it 12 wins from 13 league matches this year when they overcame Brighouse by 58 runs.

The table toppers appeared to be in trouble when they slipped to 108-7 despite handy efforts from Wajid Hussain (25), Parvaise Khan (18) and Shoaib Rehman (17).

But their number nine batsman Bradley Drake came to the rescue with an unbeaten 57, including 10 fours and a six, which helped Liversedge to a defendable 202 total.

Asif Amir (44) top scored for Brighouse, but they were all out for 144 as Adam Clarke, Drake, Khan and James Lunn all took two wickets each.

Scholes kept their promotion challenge going with a four-wicket win at Windhill & Daisy Hill.

Christian Jackson (44), Joe Duffy (36) and Robert Smith (35), enabled them to chase down the visitors’ score of 210-9 to win with 6.2 overs to spare.