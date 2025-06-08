Callum Simpson shows heart and boxing class to win his toughest fight to become European champion

And the new European champion - Callum Simpson. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER

Boxing star Callum Simpson came through his toughest test so far to keep his unbeaten record intact and add the European title to his list of achievements in the professional ranks.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simpson had to recover from a shock start to stop Italian opponent Ivan Zucco in the tenth round of their European super-middleweight title fight in front of a thrilled big crowd at Barnsley FC's Oakwell ground.

The Batley trained boxer had never been knocked down before, but was dropped in the first 15 seconds by his big punching opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was something of a flash knock down and Simpson was not hurt. He recovered to come close to knocking the Italian down as he unloaded some big bombs of his own, but a shock start it had been.

Callum Simpson puts Ivan Zucco down. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/ BOXXER

The Dicky's Gym boxer caught his opponent with some big shots again in the second and third rounds as he forced the fight, but was a little too keen to impress the big crowd maybe and left himself open to be knocked down a second time by his unbeaten opponent near the end of the third.

In the fourth he continued to fight fire with fire in setting a hot pace again before he began to settle to box more against Zucco and to try to wear him down rather than blast him out.

Simpson's skills now came to the fore and Zucco's work became more ragged. The early points deficit was likely turned round by the half way stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tougher seventh showed the Italian was still dangerous, but the Barnsley fighter was still coming forward and dictating the contest.

Zucco could not go at the pace being set and in the tenth Simpson finally cashed in.

Trapping his opponent in the corner, he unloaded some huge uppercuts and the Italian went down. Another uppercut had Zucco down again.

Simpson was not going to let his visibly tired opponent off the hook and after a third knockdown the fight was called off by the referee and Zucco's corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a spectacular finish to a ferociously exciting bout that has reinforced the Dicky's Gym boxer's reputation as one of Britain's brightest talents. The 28-year-old is now unbeaten in 18 pro fights.

Simpson admitted he had made mistakes in his fight, but was pleased with the way he was able to wear his opponent down.

He said: "Maybe I needed that. He's had 21 fights and knocked 18 out, he's a very strong man. Even when I was catching him with shots he was throwing back and was in the fight all the way. But I was never going to stop, I train too hard to give in.

"It would have been easy after getting knocked down twice to give in, but I've got that Yorkshire grit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I expected a tough fight and if I am going to be world champion next year that's the kind of fight I need.

"I got caught with a straight back hand. I got straight back up, my legs were all right and everything was fine - it was just a flash knockdown.

"I got dropped again, but I didn't let it faze me. The team said just take your time and I got up.

"From round eight I thought I'd got to dig deep and keep pushing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson explained: "I was trying to fight fire with fire the first few rounds and then halfway through I outboxed him.

"I can box, but I like to fight as well. But halfway through I knew it was box, box, wear him down.

"I landed some good shots and when I dropped him the first time everyone knows that when I've got someone hurt he was not seeing that round out."

The British, Commonwealth and now European champion is now looking to build towards a world title shot, which he hopes can take place at his beloved Oakwell.