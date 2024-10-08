Amazon Prime Day 2024: These are the products everyone has been buying

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:47 BST
Bargains galore - but which one has everyone been jumping on? Bargains galore - but which one has everyone been jumping on?
Bargains galore - but which one has everyone been jumping on?

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield had a busy day rooting out the best deals - but there are a few surprises in the best sellers list

After day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, it's been fascinating to see how well some of the most popular products have been selling.

Electrical items have been the key draw this time round, looking at the data, with superb savings on Amazon's own products, and buyers forming an orderly queue for Ninja tech.

There have also been a few wildcards here and there, such as this £21.99 fidget cube topping the "New Finds" list - presumably finding its way into lots of stockings in a few months - and a superb deal on a bulk buy of posh Finish dishwasher tablets.

The Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle and Flask has been a surprise hit this yearThe Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle and Flask has been a surprise hit this year
The Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle and Flask has been a surprise hit this year | Amazon

But homewares specialist Ninja was the brand everyone wanted on Tuesday, with its top-selling item being a water bottle and flask, priced at £19.99.

The second-most wanted item in the home and kitchen department was Ninja's ubiquitous Foodi Max air fryer, which was discounted down to a remarkable £159.99 for the 9.5-litre version.

Dominating the podium, Ninja also shifted hundreds of these Foodi StaySharp knife blocks, despite them costing £104.99.

Lots of people have been using the Best Deal Days as an opportunity to upgrade their washing machinesLots of people have been using the Best Deal Days as an opportunity to upgrade their washing machines
Lots of people have been using the Best Deal Days as an opportunity to upgrade their washing machines | Amazon

Fashion and beauty products also made waves, with the two biggest sellers being Maybelline's New York Lash Mascara at just £5.99, and Maybelline's Age Eraser Concealer, also priced at £5.99.

We're also suckers for cheap toothbrushes, it appears. Oral B has had a great day, with two of its cutting-edge electric toothbrushes topping the charts in Health and Personal Care.

While most people opted for the £36.99 Oral B Pro 3, because of its 63% discount, nearly as many clicked on the travel case bundle, despite the saving only being 22%.

This fidget toy has topped the best sellers list this yearThis fidget toy has topped the best sellers list this year
This fidget toy has topped the best sellers list this year | Amazon

Washing machines dominated the Large Appliances category, with Hisense having a good day, thanks to a 24% saving on its Freestanding 9 KG Washing Machine at just £249.50, and mini fridges sold well, with Russell Hobbs' £32, four-litre unit just outselling a similar Yashe fridge at £28.49.

As always on Amazon sale events, its own products sold brilliantly, thanks to some huge discounts. The Third Generation Echo Show was nearly half price at £49.99, so that became the top seller, but plenty of buyers snapped up a Ring Doorbell Plus, after it was discounted down by 32% to £89.99.

The great news is there's still another day to grab one of these bargains. They're open to Prime members only, so you'll need to either already be a member, or sign up to a free trial by clicking here.

But the deals will all expire at the end of Wednesday, October 9 - or when stocks run out. So get your skates on!

Related topics:AmazonAmazon Prime Big Deal DaysAmazon Prime DayTechDataBeauty productsNinjaSellersFashionPeopleAppliancesHisenseMoneyMoney Saving AdviceBoost
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice