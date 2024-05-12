(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place across West Yorkshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and has warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel. Isolated property flooding is possible.

The yellow weather warning is in place in West Yorkshire until midnight tonight (Sunday).

Here’s what to expect

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds