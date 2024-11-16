'Where is our Spen Ringway?' ask councillors as concerns grow over project 'supposed to have begun three years ago'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Questions are being asked about a missing walking and cycling route in Heckmondwike.

Work on Spen Ringway was supposed to have begun three years ago but the project is yet to come to fruition, says one councillor.

At a Cabinet meeting in 2021, Councillor Martyn Bolt (Con, Mirfield) wanted the cabinet to consider making up the “missing link” of the Spen Ringway in Heckmondwike, taking the route through the town, and connecting with the existing Greenway at Walkley Lane.

The ringway – a disused railway line – currently runs from Royds Park at Rawfolds to Heckmondwike town centre, providing a route for walkers and cyclists.

The councillor asked whether cabinet could use some of the £1.5m allocated to four Kirklees towns – Heckmondwike being one of them – as a “catalyst” to connect the link.

Councillor Bolt told the meeting this would improve active travel, health and provide better access to Spen Valley Leisure centre – promoting some of the aims of the funding.

Coun Bolt said he was assured that he could sleep “safely and soundly” as work on the Ringway project was already a week in.

However, years later, the project is no further on, with the council admitting its plans changed due to soaring costs.

Coun Bolt said: “I and I’m sure residents of Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley are bitterly disappointed.”

The matter was also brought to a recent cabinet meeting by Heckmondwike ward councillor, Coun Ali Arshad (Community Independents) who said there were “mounting concerns” that the project has been neglected.

We asked the council for an update on the status of the scheme and Coun Crook, cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “The Spen Ringway was initially part of the A638 improvement project, funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund.

"Due to increasing costs across the sector, the initial plans have had to change.

“The council, working with Sustrans [a sustainable transport charity], have identified key priorities and will now deliver improvements along the core section of the Spen Valley Greenway between Cleckheaton and Primrose Lane.”

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].