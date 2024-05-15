Traffic: Severe delays on M62 after a trailer separated from lorry between J26 and J27

M62.

Drivers are facing delays of 60 minutes on the M62 after an incident this afternoon (Wednesday).

Two lanes are closed after a trailer separated from lorry on M62 Eastbound after J26 (Chain Bar).

Congestion goes back to after J25 (Brighouse).

National Highways shared: “Due to a trailer becoming unattached from a HGV, the #M62 eastbound between J26 (#M606) and J27 (#M621) has 2 (of 3) lanes closed.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Delays are 60 minutes and there's approx. 7 miles of congestion on the approach.”