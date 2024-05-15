Traffic: Severe delays on M62 after a trailer separated from lorry between J26 and J27

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th May 2024, 14:54 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 15:42 BST
Drivers are facing delays of 60 minutes on the M62 after an incident this afternoon (Wednesday).

Two lanes are closed after a trailer separated from lorry on M62 Eastbound after J26 (Chain Bar).

Congestion goes back to after J25 (Brighouse).

National Highways shared: “Due to a trailer becoming unattached from a HGV, the #M62 eastbound between J26 (#M606) and J27 (#M621) has 2 (of 3) lanes closed.

“Delays are 60 minutes and there's approx. 7 miles of congestion on the approach.”

There are also delays on A58 Whitehall Road West Eastbound between Whitehall Road and B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

