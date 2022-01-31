£5m plan for Heckmondwike Bus Hub set to go before combined authority

The current bus hub in Heckmondwike

Members will be asked to progress three transport schemes at the place, regeneration and housing committee meeting on Monday, February 7.

These include:

A £4,970,541 scheme to create a new Heckmondwike Bus Hub with six stands and one layover bay, and a new building with a green roof complete with plants, a waiting area, offices, accessible toilets and a changing places room.

An artist's impression of plans for the £5m new Heckmondwike Bus Hub

A £22,560,216 scheme (including £20,502,216 of combined authority funding) scheme to boost walking and cycling access to Selby rail and bus stations, as well as improving the facilities at both sites.

A £15,380,000 scheme (including £6,430,000 of combined authority funding) to pedestrianise City Square, as well as bus, signal, traffic management and signage improvements on surrounding streets. The scheme will enable more people to walk, cycle and use public transport, and it will also improve bus reliability.

Coun Denise Jeffery, chairwoman of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s place, regeneration and housing committee, said: “It is more important than ever that we continue to invest in a modern, accessible transport network, which supports economic growth by connecting more people with jobs, training and education, while also helping tackle the climate emergency.

“We need to reduce car trips by 21 per cent and increase cycling trips by 2,000 per cent, walking trips by 78 per cent, bus trips by 39 per cent and rail trips by 53 per cent if we are to hit our ambitious target of becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038. These important schemes will help us do that.”

Plans to build 69 new affordable homes on brownfield land in Castleford and 37 new affordable homes on brownfield land in Pontefract are also on the agenda.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to improving our transport network, connecting more people with opportunities, building 5,000 new homes and helping tackle the climate emergency.

“That’s why I’m delighted to see these important schemes, which have been made possible by our devolution deal, on the agenda for committee members to consider.

“Making sure everyone has access to good, affordable housing and transport is absolutely crucial in ensuring all of us – our people, our communities, our businesses – get to where we want to be as a region.”

The Selby Station Gateway and Heckmondwike Bus Hub schemes will be delivered through the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.