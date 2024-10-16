"Please avoid the area" - Delays on M62 at Chain Bar roundabout due to a burst water main

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are facing delays on M62 after a burst water main caused flooding at Chain Bar roundabout at junction 26.

The roundabout was closed in both directions due to flooding but it’s now reopened with an inside lane closure.

There are delays of around five minutes in both directions.

Bradford Council shared: “@YorkshireWater are on site to isolate the main and will begin pumping away the surface water ASAP.

“They're working closely with Highways to reopen the road as soon possible.

“Please avoid the area.”

National Highways area team are also on scene.