M62 overnight closures: Here's a map of the diversions drivers will take on M62 as it closes overnight this week

Drivers have been warned that part of the M62 will be closed overnight to allow for works to take place.

The M62 eastbound will be closed overnight between junctions 24 and 25 tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday).

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We’re carrying out essential maintenance to a culvert that runs under the M62, at junctions 24 (Ainley Top).

M62 at junction 24 eastbound diversion route map. Picture: Google Maps

“The culvert is being re-lined and repaired, which will give it the structural stability and increase the design life of the culvert by around 100 years.

"We'll need to expose and reinstate the chambers in each side of the culvert, with a new chamber on the downstream end to make it easier to maintain and repair in the future.”

To allow the work to take place, narrow will be installed eastbound and be in place from September 1 to November 21 as well as close overnights.

The spokesperson added: “We will need to close the M62 eastbound overnight (8pm – 6am) between junctions 24 and 25 on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 August.

Vehicles above 15'9" or 4.8m (solid triangle symbol) diversion. Picture: Google Maps.

“This will enable us to remove the central barrier and install the narrow lanes.”

There will also be three full overnight closures in October in both directions to crane lift the culvert liner into position.

Diversions will be fully signed.

Vehicles equal to or below 15'9" or 4.8m high (solid diamond symbol) traffic will be diverted off the M62 at junction 24 eastbound via:

A629

A643 towards Brighouse

A6107 (Clough Lane)

A62 (Cooper Bridge Road)

A644 (Wakefield Road)

then onto the M62 at junction 25

Vehicles above 15'9" or 4.8m (solid triangle symbol) traffic will be diverted via:

A629

A643

A6107 (Clough Lane)

A641 (Bradford Road)

A643

A644 (Wakefield Road)

then onto the M62 at junction 25