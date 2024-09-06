Kirklees Council awarded funding to tackle the sticky issue of chewing gum on streets in Dewsbury town centre
Kirklees Council has been awarded £25,500, to help clean up gum and the dirty stains left behind, as well as reduce future gum littering in Dewsbury and Huddersfield town centres.
The project will focus on areas identified as chewing gum hotspots, including South Street and the surrounding streets in Dewsbury, and John William Street and the surrounding streets in Huddersfield.
The council is working together with Huddersfield BID, who will be completing the clean over the coming weeks.
Following the gum removal, signage will be installed to encourage passers-by to keep the areas looking tidy by using the bin to dispose of their gum waste.
Coun Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant, funded by the chewing gum industry, to help us tackle the problem of gum litter across our borough.
“The removal work at chewing gum hotspots will get these areas looking their best and complement our ongoing programme of regeneration work within our town centres.
“Combining the clean with innovative behaviour-changing signage will help to prevent future gum littering and help the areas stay clean.”
Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Chewing gum litter is highly visible on our high streets and is both difficult and expensive to clean up, so the support for councils provided by the Chewing Gum Task Force and the gum manufacturers is very welcome.
“However, once the gum has been cleaned up, it is vital to remind the public that when it comes to litter, whether it’s gum or anything else, there is only one place it should be – in the bin – and that is why the behaviour change element of the task force’s work is so important.”
Monitoring and evaluation carried out by Behaviour Change has shown that gum littering was still reduced six months after the clean-up and installation of prevention materials.
The Chewing Gum Task Force Grant Scheme is open to councils across the UK who wish to clean up gum in their local areas.
