Kim Leadbeater praises 'amazing' response to the crisis in Ukraine

After meeting a number of constituents from Batley and Spen who have family and friends in Ukraine, Ms Leadbeater said she will continue to press the Government in Westminster this week to go further and faster in its support for those affected by the conflict.

“This weekend I was privileged to meet a number of constituents from Batley and Spen with family and friends in Ukraine," she said.

"They told me how much it meant to them to have the support of the local community. They want people to know just how important the gestures and donations from the people of Batley and Spen and beyond are to them.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater met a number of constituents who have family and friends in Ukraine

“The stories Christina Pichowicz, Roman Logush and Orysia Chymera told me of the anguish of their families and their fears for their country were extremely emotional.

“I am grateful to the many people who have contacted me to express their support or to call for tougher action by the UK Government and others.

"The situation on the ground is changing hour by hour but it’s clear that while Ukrainians have shown such incredible bravery in recent days, they now face even greater dangers in the days ahead.

“Putin’s attempts to strangle a free, democratic European nation are despicable.

Constituents who have family and friends in Ukraine met with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater over the weekend

"Indiscriminate attacks on civilians continue unabated and the death and serious injury inflicted on young children, the sick and the elderly in particular are unforgivable. They will literally never be forgiven.

"On this, I agree with the Prime Minister. Putin must fail and must be seen to fail.

“Vladimir Putin has brought shame on his nation. Russia is rightly a pariah state and I applaud the decision by financial institutions, businesses, sporting bodies and so many others to cut their ties with the country.

"I am certain that the overwhelming majority of ordinary Russians, if they knew the truth of what is being done by their President, would be as horrified as we are.

"The Russian people are not our enemy. But the Kremlin needs to get the message that far from showing Russia’s strength, this illegal invasion is destroying Russia’s reputation and authority around the world.

“At Westminster this week we will continue to press the Government to go further and faster in support of the people of Ukraine. At the same time local people are showing their support by raising money and gathering donations of items.

“I have been told by charities working in Ukraine that monetary donations are needed more than anything, but several organisations across the area, including West Yorkshire Scouts and local churches, are arranging collections of essential medical and other supplies, and I will keep constituents informed about where they can donate on my website: www.kim4batleyandspen.com

"For now this doesn’t include clothes, shoes, toys or books as these are not essential and space on the vehicles going towards Ukraine is limited.