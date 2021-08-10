Work to improve paths at Dewsbury Library delayed by shortage of materials

Work is ongoing on the pedestrian area outside Dewsbury Library

During the pandemic a boom in the building industry has meant some materials are harder to come by. This has had an impact on the works on Railway Street.

Kirklees Council started on a scheme to open up a walkway between the library and the underpass into Longcauseway.

The council’s cabinet approved works costing £340,000 in September 2020.

Work started to replace the paving and introduce planting and new seating along with better lighting.

Work started at the back end of March and was expected to take three months. However, the area remains fenced off with little sign of activity.

Coun Peter McBride, cabinet member for regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “Renovation of the public space outside Dewsbury Library has been delayed due to general shortages of construction materials.

"We are aiming to complete the project in early autumn this year.

“We are excited to get back on track with our plans for the area outside the library.

"Once completed, this work will not only improve the look and feel of one of the town’s main thoroughfares, it will also improve safety and accessibility.

“As part of our ongoing work on the Dewsbury Blueprint, this area will soon be beautifully reworked in order to attract more footfall to the library, local businesses and the town centre.”