Batley and Spen MP says attacks on civilians in Ukraine are 'unforgivable'

Reflecting on events of the past week, the Batley and Spen MP said: “The images we are seeing from Ukraine are heart-breaking and it’s clear that while Ukrainians have shown incredible bravery in the past week, they now face even greater dangers in the days ahead.

“Putin’s attempts to strangle a free, democratic European nation are despicable.

"Indiscriminate attacks on civilians continue unabated and the death and serious injury inflicted on young children, the sick and the elderly in particular are unforgivable. They will literally never be forgiven.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

“On this, the Prime Minister is right. Putin must fail and must be seen to fail.

“Vladimir Putin has brought shame on his nation. Russia is rightly a pariah state and I applaud the decision by financial institutions, businesses, sporting bodies and so many others to cut their ties with the country.

"I am certain that the overwhelming majority of ordinary Russians, if they knew the truth of what is being done by their president, would be as horrified as we are.

“The Russian people are not our enemy. But the Kremlin needs to get the message that far from showing Russia’s strength, this illegal invasion is destroying Russia’s reputation and authority around the world.

“Action to tackle the use of so-called ‘dirty money’ by Putin and his cronies to enrich themselves through the London property market is overdue but I am pleased to see that new legislation is now on the way.

“Labour stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government in defence of Ukraine’s right to self-determination and freedom to decide its own democratic future.

“The events we are now witnessing didn’t come out of the blue, however. Western intelligence agencies were warning that an invasion was highly likely for several weeks.

“So it is disappointing that the Home Office were not ready with a generous and speedy scheme to allow refugees from Ukraine to reach the UK, especially where they have family ready to support them.