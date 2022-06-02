Win tickets to see Dewsbury Rams v London Broncos in Championship clash

Lee Greenwood’s team will be looking to pick up key wins to move up the Betfred Championship table and away from the relegation zone.

On Sunday, June 5, Whitehaven will visit the Tetley’s Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

The Rams are running a special ticket offer for the match, which takes place on the final day of the four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury Rams face two crucial matches in the next fortnight. Photo: TCF Photography

Adult tickets are priced just £10, and admission is free for under 18s.

The following Sunday, June 12, the Rams will be back in action at the Tetley’s Stadium to face London Broncos, kick-off at 3pm.

The club has teamed up with the Reporter Series to offer readers a chance to win two pairs of tickets for this match.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question:

Who is the coach of the Dewsbury Rams?

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 2pm on Wednesday, June 8.

Please include the subject line Dewsbury Rams ticket competition.

The winners will be notified by 2pm on Thursday, June 9.

Usual National World competition rules apply. For more details, visit www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk