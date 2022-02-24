Weekly Covid case figures for every part of Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

There were 320,341 positive cases in the week ending February 17, a 26 per cent fall from the week before.

It is the lowest number since November 30 last year.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 17, at 975.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Scotland, with 789 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been re-infected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count re-infections in Scotland.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 17.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest decrease in case rates in the past week.

Heckmondwike North had 94.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 77.5 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 75.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 70.8 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 91.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 69.6 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 131.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 68.7 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 176.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 68.4 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 118.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 65.4 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 185.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 63.1 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 223.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 61.1 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 84.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 57.1 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 244.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 55.6 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 328.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 48.9 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 240.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 46.7 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 228.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 46.7 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 307.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 45.7 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 310.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 42.3 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 283.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 41.7 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 336.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 39.6 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 196.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 35.0 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 181.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 33.3 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 322.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 31.2 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 266.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 30.8 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 394.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 29.3 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 338.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 8.0 per cent from the week before.