Cleckheaton Pride at The Loft will take place this coming weekend.

The organiser of Cleckheaton Pride has said the success of last year’s inaugural event meant that it “had to continue” in 2025.

The town’s Pride event, hosted by The Loft, on Northgate, is returning for just its second airing to celebrate the LGBT+ community this coming weekend.

This year’s event will be held across two days on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday June 8, from 1pm, with live performances scheduled throughout the weekend.

The free event, where under 18s must be accompanied by an adult, features Irish drag performer Charra-Tea, who competed on the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and TikTok sensation Smashby, who has had songs featured on BBC Radio and Love Island Australia.

DJ Grey celebrating Pride at The Loft last year.

Other acts include Kiki Horsfield, Mazikeen, Devilicious, Summer Haze and Kylie Kush.

The Loft’s owner, Dione Brown, who has organised the event, said:

“Last year we held the town's first Pride and it went so well that we are doing it again for a full weekend.

“It’s great to see most of the town coming together to dress their shop windows and bars for the weekend and we have had such a brilliant response from people getting in touch and wanting to get involved.

“Last year was fantastic. We had a massive age range that came into the venue throughout the day and they all kept thanking us.

“It really put everything into perspective and we knew we had started something that we had to continue.”

For more information on Cleckheaton Pride, and set times, visit The Loft’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.