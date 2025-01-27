Vets confirm California kingsnake found in Dewsbury is dead
The unusual discovery was made yesterday (Sunday, January 26) by a member of the public.
The California kingsnake was found in a tree outside Dewsbury train station before being taken to the veterinary hospital on Savile Road.
A spokesperson for Calder Vets said: “On Sunday, a member of the public brought a California kingsnake to Calder Vets that had been found outside.
“Sadly, the snake was deceased on arrival.”
The photos with the article were taken by Natacia Watson and were shared online, but it still remains a mystery how the poor creature ended in the tree.
Nonvenomous, the California kingsnake is one of the most popular snakes in captivity.
