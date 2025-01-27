The California kingsnake was found in a tree outside Dewsbury train station before being taken to Calder Vets. Photos by Natacia Watson.

A snake found in Dewsbury town centre has been confirmed as dead by Calder Vets.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unusual discovery was made yesterday (Sunday, January 26) by a member of the public.

The California kingsnake was found in a tree outside Dewsbury train station before being taken to the veterinary hospital on Savile Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Calder Vets said: “On Sunday, a member of the public brought a California kingsnake to Calder Vets that had been found outside.

“Sadly, the snake was deceased on arrival.”

The photos with the article were taken by Natacia Watson and were shared online, but it still remains a mystery how the poor creature ended in the tree.

Nonvenomous, the California kingsnake is one of the most popular snakes in captivity.