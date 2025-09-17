Trio of veterans successfully scale England’s highest mountain for Batley mental health charity
Brian Green, Marc Turowski and Paul Mitchell scaled England’s highest mountain last Wednesday, on World Suicide Prevention Day, to raise vital funds for TCD, a charity based at Jo Cox House.
The inspiring trio are part of the TCD Luke’s Lads Veterans group, a dedicated mental health and well-being group designed specifically for male veterans of the armed forces.
Brian said after the challenge: “This climb was more than just a physical challenge — it was about showing that no matter how tough life feels, you don’t have to face it alone.”
Marc added: “Reaching the top of Scafell Pike on World Suicide Prevention Day was emotional.
“We did it for those we’ve lost, and to remind others that there is always hope.”
Paul also said: “It was tough at times, but the support we had kept us going. If our climb can start even one conversation about suicide prevention, then it’s been worth every step.”
TCD is a mental health charity which supports the community of Batley and beyond. A JustGiving page has been set up with further information and for people to donate.
To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lukes-lads-veterans?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL&fbclid=IwZnRzaAMks3pleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHuF5iQWokpeGfZi9FsKWpHDhNUavVu6BMMlKDDWEexVBjRw021R7qzhTIJeR_aem_igKhKfZXu7gSY8EzLONrJQ
For more information on TCD and Luke’s Lads visit: https://www.tcd-charity.co.uk/