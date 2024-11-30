Representatives from CAMRA visited the Knowl Club during the beer festival to present Paul Moon, right, and wife Sarah-Jane, centre, with their Club of The Year Runner-Up for 2024 award.

An award-winning real ale club in Mirfield has been “supped dry” after its “fantastic” annual beer festival sold over 1,000 pints.

The Knowl Club, rated as the second best club for real ale in the whole of Yorkshire by CAMRA earlier this year, held the popular event from Friday, November 15 through to Sunday, November 17.

Punters were able to choose from 14 real cask ales which were available at the Knowl Lane venue, whilst enjoying live entertainment and hot food.

Customers also helped to raise £500 for baby loss charity Sands United.

A packed Knowl Club at its annual beer festival.

Representatives from CAMRA also visited the club on the Saturday to present Paul Moon (steward) and wife Sarah-Jane with their Club of The Year Runner-Up for 2024 award.

Sarah-Jane told the Reporter Series: “It was fantastic. We opened at 3pm on the Friday and at tea-time it was so, so busy. It was double the normal busyness of a Friday that we would have.

“CAMRA came in to do the presentation on Saturday lunchtime and after 2.30pm it just went bang - there were big groups after big groups after big groups. You’d think it would settle down for a lull but it didn’t.

“Another big group would just walk in and by 8pm on Saturday every single beer on the pop-up bar - ten casks - had all gone.

“Over the weekend we sold in total 1,016 pints of cask ales. They supped the pub dry.”

Thanking everyone who supported the event, Sarah-Jane added:

“Thank you to everybody for coming out to see us and thank you to CAMRA for all their support.

“Everyone has just supported us so much, it has been fantastic.

"Thank you to everyone for making the event what it was. It was really, really good.”