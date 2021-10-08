New chief executive takes the helm at Dewsbury and District Hospital

Len Richards, new chief executive at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

The appointment follows previous incumbent Martin Barkley’s retirement after five years in the post and nearly 50 years’ service to the NHS.

Mr Richards joins the trust from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, where he had been chief executive since 2017.

Having served on the boards of healthcare systems both in the UK and abroad, he brings with him more than 30 years’ experience in the sector.

He said: “I’m delighted to finally get my tenure at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals underway.

"The trust has provided me with an exceptionally warm welcome, of which I’m hugely grateful and to be given the opportunity to lead the trust at such a critical time is an honour.

“I’m incredibly keen to start meeting staff whose work over the last 18 months has been truly inspiring, and begin working alongside colleagues to build on the positive progress the trust has made in the last five years.

“As staff continue to deal with the significant pressures that the current climate brings, I look forward to leading a workforce that is clearly committed and dedicated to meeting those challenges and providing excellent patient experiences.”

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Len to the trust, and we all look forward to a future under his leadership.

“Like all other trusts across the country, the pressures brought about by the Covid pandemic continue to stretch and challenge us all.