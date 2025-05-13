New bone scanner installed at Dewsbury Hospital to help diagnose patients with signs of osteoporosis and other conditions

A new bone scanner has been opened at Dewsbury Hospital to help detect illnesses such as osteoporosis.

The government has installed 13 new DEXA scanners across the country as part of its Elective Care Plan.

The new scanners are equipped with advanced technology to identify the quality of a patient’s bones in minute detail.

Scanners will detect indicators of illness such as osteoporosis, which weakens bones.

The first patients received invitations to use the new scanners in West Yorkshire earlier this year.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: ”Having seen the pain of a family member breaking a hip because of her osteoporosis, I know only too well how debilitating a condition it can be.

“We know that early diagnosis of brittle bone conditions means faster treatment and better outcomes for patients, which is why I promised before the election that we would deliver an extra 15,000 scans a year.

“The investment the government is making in new scanners across the country will deliver an extra 29,000 scans a year, almost double what I promised.

"Our Plan for Change is cutting waiting lists by investing in our NHS, which is only possible because of the increase in employers’ national insurance.”

Sue Mann, clinical lead for women’s health at NHS England, said: “This is a welcome targeted investment for the NHS trusts across England set to receive these new scanners - they measure tiny reductions in bone density that can help us diagnose osteoporosis in its early stages, before you break a bone.

“These scanners are key tools for prevention, particularly for some women who are known to be at higher risk of osteoporosis, such as those who go through early menopause.”

More than one in three women and one in five men will experience one or more osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime.

Craig Jones, chief executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, said: “People in West Yorkshire who have undiagnosed osteoporosis are going to benefit enormously from Wes Streeting’s investment in a hi-tech, ultra-modern bone scanner for the area.

“Osteoporosis can cause life-threatening fractures, bringing hospitalisation and isolation, but these new scanners will diagnose thousands of patients early, giving them back the lives and futures they deserve.”