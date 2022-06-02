Mirfield in Bloom 'delighted' to receive Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

The Bloom group is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Christine Sykes, secretary of Mirfield in Bloom, said: “I’m delighted our group’s work has been recognised, because our founder and chairman, Ruth Edwards, has gone the extra mile to put Mirfield on the map.

“Mirfield in Bloom isn’t just about flowers. It is a community group dedicated to making Mirfield a nice place to live by involving as many people as possible.

Mirfield in Bloom volunteers have received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

“It is pulling the community together to make our townsfolk love where they live.

“They’ve greened grey spaces, made neighbours into friends and encouraged communities from small children to senior citizens to work with each other.

“Graffiti and litter problems have been addressed; and the town looks lovely.

“We are delighted that the hard work and commitment of our volunteers has been recognised; and thank those that have supported us with funding.”

Representatives of Mirfield in Bloom will receive the award crystal and certificate from Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, later this summer.

In addition, two volunteers from Mirfield in Bloom will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2023.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Formed in 2017, Mirfield in Bloom volunteers are currently working hard to prepare for the Britain in Bloom competition judging in August.