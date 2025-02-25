Heckmondwike care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with champagne reception
David Parker celebrated the special day with family, friends and fellow residents at Spen Court Care Home.
The centurion received a telegram from the King in recognition of his landmark birthday, while a champagne reception was held at the home with guests enjoying a special birthday cake and entertainment provided by singer Trevor Woodhouse.
David served in the Royal Navy, going on a troop ship to Bombay before joining the Royal Naval Air station in Ootacumund, India.
He then went on to be a curtain salesman and has travelled the world both by land and sea.
David said: “The secret to a long happy life is to eat your favourite biscuits whenever you can.”
Paula Pearson, general manager of Barchester Spen Court Care Home, added:
“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.
“David is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”
Spen Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, and provides residential care, dementia care and respite stays for 45 residents from respite care to long term stays.
