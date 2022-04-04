Heckmondwike beauty queen’s swimathon raises cash for Marie Curie

Clare has recently celebrated her fourth beauty pageant title, after winning the Miss Heart of European Rose crown.

Thirty-five year old Clare Louise Hurst - who has recently won her fourth beauty pageant - completed the swimathon on March 25, in memory of her grandparents.

Clare completed the swimathon at Dewsbury Leisure Centre and said how “proud” she was of herself for completing the challenge after not swimming for some time.

She said: “It was an amazing day and I raised a lot of money for a great cause.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare completed 40 laps and raised a total of £133.

“I haven’t done a swimathon in a long time - I was nervous but I was determined to do it.”

Clare said she couldn't have done the swimathon without the support of her husband, Sean.

She added: “My husband came to support me, he even came in the pool to time me.

“He kept asking if I was okay but I just kept saying ‘I am not going to give up now’.

Clare feels she couldn't of completed the swimathon without the support of her husband Sean Hurst.

“I also told a few people at the pool that I was doing the swimathon for Marie Curie and they supported me too, which was really nice from complete strangers.

“I really pushed myself and I managed to do 40 lengths in one hour - which I am very proud of.”

Clare raised the money for Marie Curie, a charity close to her heart as it cared for her grandma and grandad, who both passed away from cancer in 2019.

Marie Curie is an end of life charity that provides frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Clare and her grandma Shirley.

Clare said: “It’s an honour to raise money for them.

“I will always support them because they made my grandma and grandad comfortable in their last days - they were always there for them.

“Cancer is awful and seeing your loved ones suffering really breaks your heart.

“I know they are smiling down on me - I hope they are proud”