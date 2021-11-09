Green Market to be held in Dewsbury as part of COP26 Regional Roadshow

The Green Market will be held in front of Dewsbury Town Hall on Wednesday, November 10 from 10am - 2pm

The Green Market, which will be held in front of Dewsbury Town Hall on Wednesday, November 10, from 10am-2pm, will showcase some of the council’s active clean and green initiatives, as well as an array of local climate conscious actions and enterprises based in Kirklees.

There will also be opportunity to get information and tips covering a wide range of eco-friendly subjects.

Visitors to the market will get the chance to talk to Julia Roebuck, who runs Upcycle Fashion in Armitage Bridge and is a freelance sustainable fashion consultant and upcycle designer.

Julia will be handing out tips on how to recycle and reuse including how to turn old t-shirts into fashion statement bags.

Julia will also be talking about the impact of fast fashion on the climate and how we can all help stop textiles ending up in landfill sites.

November 10 at COP26 in Glasgow will also have "Transport" as its theme. In support of that, there will be Kirklees Council owned electric vehicles on display and a demonstration electric refuse vehicle, with officers on hand to explain the benefits and dispel some of the myths surrounding electric and hybrid cars.

The officers will be able to direct shoppers to the 16 council managed sites in Kirklees where they can charge their electric cars, as well discuss plans to install more public infrastructure and how to go about applying for a green parking permit – the council’s free and discounted car parking scheme for electric and low emission vehicles.

Officers and partners will also be on-site to explain air quality monitoring and how electric bikes, active travel and modal shift can be an even more sustainable, and fun, form of travel.

There will also be the chance for visitors to learn how to reduce their food waste by talking to one of the council’s recycling and waste officers and learn how local markets can help reduce food and plastic waste.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “This is a great opportunity for Dewsbury and Kirklees residents to find out just what is going on in our district in support of our aim to make Kirklees a carbon neutral borough by 2038.

“There will be lots of fun and interesting things to take part in, while getting answers to questions they may have about how to live a greener life.

“It’s also an opportunity for visitors to learn about the free online conference (webinar) taking place on Thursday, November 11 at 6pm, which will highlight the council’s partnership with the Kirklees Climate Commission.”