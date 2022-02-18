Furniture supplier to create up to 50 jobs at new site in Cleckheaton

A flat-packed furniture and home furnishings supplier has acquired substantial new distribution premises, which will create up to 50 new jobs.

By Staff Reporter
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:30 pm
Suresh Handa, left, and Raj Handa, directors of Lassic Group

Located on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton, the 175,000 sq ft of warehouse space was previously home to Westex Flooring, which has now relocated to Dewsbury.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lassic Group is a family-owned business with existing UK distribution facilities in both Bradford and Brighouse, as well as staff and manufacturing bases in the Far East and South America.

The firm sources, imports and distributes household products and furniture to retailers throughout the UK and Europe.

Suresh and Raj Handa, of Lassic Group, said: “This will allow us to add more products to our portfolio.”

CleckheatonDewsburyBrighouseEurope