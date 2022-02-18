Furniture supplier to create up to 50 jobs at new site in Cleckheaton

Suresh Handa, left, and Raj Handa, directors of Lassic Group

Located on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton, the 175,000 sq ft of warehouse space was previously home to Westex Flooring, which has now relocated to Dewsbury.

Lassic Group is a family-owned business with existing UK distribution facilities in both Bradford and Brighouse, as well as staff and manufacturing bases in the Far East and South America.

The firm sources, imports and distributes household products and furniture to retailers throughout the UK and Europe.