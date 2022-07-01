Cleckheaton Folk Festival: Full line-up of acts for 2022's three-day event

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the popular festival returns this year with a three-day spectacular, running from July 1-3.

Here is the full line-up of acts appearing over the weekend.

Peter Knight's Gigspanner Band will give a not-to-be missed concert on Sunday afternoon.

The Wilsons

The Radio 2 award-winning Bella Hardy Trio will perform on Saturday.

Copper Kettle will be making appearances throughout the weekend.

Tom Perry and Clive Brooks will perform traditional and contemporary songs in acapella harmony all weekend.

Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer will blend traditional material with contemporary sounds on Saturday.

Bob Fox

Bob Fox, described as "one of the best voices in England", will be on stage on Sunday.

Nick Dow will present songs and stories from around the globe throughout the weekend.

Pete Norman and Kath Charnock will be performing their tunes and harmonies all weekend.

Bob and Gill Berry return as the festival's hiring fair hosts and will appear all weekend in various concerts.

Pete Coe

Steve Canavan will present songs he's been keeping alive for his dad, plus a few of his own, over the weekend.

Idiot and Friend, the hilarity that is Les Barker and Keith Donnelly, are in town for one night only on Friday.

Hissyfit will be in action all weekend.

The Wilson Family will finish the Saturday evening concert at the town hall.

Kimber's Men

The Bromleys - three voices in perfect harmony, will be on stage on Sunday.

The Black Box Band will perform at the Saturday afternoon free ceilidh in the town hall.

Marie Little is in town for one night only on Friday.

Si Barron, described as "a true aficionado of the genre", will be appearing all weekend.

Jess and Richard Arrowsmith will showcase their powerful vocals and subtle accompaniments on Saturday.

Monkey's Fist will perform shanties, forebitters and songs of the sea all weekend.

Kimber's Men, the "UK's finest sea shanty band", will be in action on Friday and Saturday.

The "one man folk industry", Pete Coe, will perform on Saturday and Sunday.

And Den Miller, winner of the festival's 2019 hiring fair, will be appearing all weekend.